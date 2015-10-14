TOKYO Oct 14 Japan's Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance
said on Wednesday that it will continue to trim its domestic
stock exposure for the fiscal year through March 2016 as
headwinds from China buffeted the equity markets.
Aioi Nissay Dowa, which had 3 trillion yen ($25 billion) in
assets as of end-December 2014, is the non-life insurance arm of
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest
property and casualty insurance group.
"Our overall framework remains the same and we will continue
to reduce stock holdings as planned. That said, the market
environment has changed since April and we are poised to time
our selling with the turn in markets," Naoki Fujiwara, general
manager at its investment planning department, told Reuters in
an interview.
"Fears of a Chinese economic slowdown, prices of commodities
and geopolitical risks are factors we are keeping an eye on in
the second half of the fiscal year," he said.
The insurer said it holds a little over half of its assets
in yen bonds and roughly 30 percent in domestic stocks, with the
remainder in unhedged foreign bonds and trust funds.
($1 = 119.6600 yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Takefumi Ito; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)