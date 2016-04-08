TOKYO, April 8 Japan's Aioi Nissay Dowa
Insurance said on Friday that it will continue to keep yen bonds
as its core assets while avoiding debt with negative yields for
the fiscal year starting in April 2016.
Aioi Nissay Dowa, which has about three trillion yen ($9.18
billion)in assets, is the non-life insurance arm of MS&AD
Insurance Group Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest property
and casualty insurance group.
"We will continue looking for positive yields in corporate
debt, and by extending the duration of our government bond
holdings into longer maturities," Naoki Fujiwara, general
manager at its investment planning department, told Reuters in
an interview.
The 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield has fallen
below zero after the Bank of Japan adopted negative interests in
late January, while the 20 and 30-year yields have managed to
remain above water.
($1 = 108.8800 yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Takefumi Ito; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)