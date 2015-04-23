* Asahi to increase 200 bln yen in foreign bonds this FY
* Plans to cut 200 bln in Japanese bonds
* Expects to keep value of 180 bln in Japanese stock
holdings
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Asahi Mutual Life
Insurance plans to increase investment in foreign bonds and
reduce its holdings of domestic bonds for this fiscal year
because domestic yields are too low, a senior executive said on
Thursday.
Asahi, with total assets of about 5.66 trillion yen as of
last December, aims to invest 200 billion yen ($1.67 billion) in
foreign bonds in the fiscal year through March 2016, while
reducing domestic bonds by the same amount, Yasuhiro Otsuka,
head of asset allocation & planning department, told Reuters in
an interview.
About 80 percent of its foreign bond holdings are in U.S.
debt, he said.
Asahi's move follows similar action by most Japanese life
insurers, whose combined assets total about 180 trillion yen
under management.
"Although we expect domestic yields will rise towards the
end of the fiscal year, the low yield condition is expected to
stay," Otsuka said. "In the longer-term, say next fiscal year
and the following year, if yields start rising, we may divest
U.S. bonds and reinvest in Japanese bonds."
Asahi plans to cut the ratio of currency hedging on its
foreign bonds to 80 percent this year, compared to last year's
90 percent.
Last fiscal year, the insurer cut 200 billion yen in
Japanese debt and reinvested most of its proceeds from matured
debt to foreign bonds, bringing its foreign debt holdings to 500
billion yen.
The insurer sees the dollar trading between 113-130 yen by
the end of March next year, compared to around 119.94 yen on
Thursday.
Asahi will keep the value of Japanese stock holdings at 180
billion yen.
"Thanks to the rises in the stock market, we have enjoyed
returns," Otsuka said, adding that of about the 200 stocks it
owns, it may tweak the portfolio depending on the market
condition.
Asahi expects the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond
yield to trade between 0.20-0.75 percent this
fiscal year.
The 10-year yield currently trades around 0.31 percent.
The insurer expects the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury
yield to move between 1.60 percent and 3.10 percent, as the U.S.
Federal Reserve moves toward increasing rates later this year.
Asahi is picking a wide range for the stock market's main
index, the Nikkei share average, predicting it to trade
between 17,000-22,000, compared to 20,202.08 at 0230 GMT.
($1 = 119.7900 yen)
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)