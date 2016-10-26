(Adds details)
TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's Asahi Mutual Life
Insurance plans to start investing in overseas infrastructure
for the first time through its newly established funds, a senior
executive told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
Japan's life insurers have been shifting away from Japanese
government bonds, which had been the mainstay of their
portfolios, because of the recent decline in bond yields under
the Bank of Japan's extensive monetary easing.
Infrastructure funds target 'greenfield' or 'brownfield'
projects during their primary stage of investment. While
'greenfield' projects are associated with assets yet to be
constructed and carry higher investment risks, 'brownfield'
projects have more stable cashflows and involve established
assets in need of improvement.
Asahi will invest in the latter, said Masaru Tsuruoka, head
of the asset allocation and planning department.
"We will mostly focus on infrastructure projects such as
water projects and airport works in developed countries. We can
expect 4-5 percent yields through those projects," he said.
Asahi will invest in open-ended funds, which are liquid and
allow investors to redeem their investment at any time, he
added.
Tsuruoka said the insurer is also considering to invest in
such foreign assets as corporate debt and sovereign debt through
its asset management arm. Asahi has allocated about 15 billion
yen to spend on this category and on infrastructure investment,
he said.
Asahi also plans to increase its foreign government bond
holdings by another 10 billion yen in the second half, after
investing 100 billion yen in the April-Sept period, Tsuruoka
said.
During the first half, most of Asahi's investment in foreign
government bonds was currency-hedged. But it will consider
investing in foreign debt without currency-hedging in the second
half as the risk of a strong yen is seen receding, he said.
Tsuruoka said Asahi's domestic bond investment was expected
to fall by 40 billion yen in the second half, while its loan
investment would likely drop by 30 billion yen.
The BOJ surprised markets by introducing measures to control
the yield curve in its policy meeting last month and said it
would aim to keep the 10-year government bond yields at about
zero percent.
But the 10-year Japanese government bond yield
has been in the negative territory, and stood at
minus 0.065 percent on Wednesday.
"Super long bonds' yields have risen, so the monetary action
gave a somewhat positive effect. But yields are overall low, so
we will not invest in JGBs," Tsuruoka said.
