By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO Oct 25 Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co
plans to keep the holdings of its currency-hedged
foreign bonds flat in the financial half-year to March after
sharply increasing them in the preceding six months, a senior
official said on Tuesday.
In the last financial half-year, the Japanese insurer, wary
of global political risks, reduced its holdings of foreign bonds
without such hedging, said Yasuyuki Watanabe, deputy general
manager of investment planning.
"We thought political uncertainty, such as Brexit and the
U.S. presidential election, could lift the yen. So at the start
of this financial year (in April), we reduced unhedged foreign
bonds," he told reporters.
The company, which has total assets of 49.9 trillion yen
($478 billion), expects political risks will remain the main
driving force for financial markets.
"We will adjust our positions (on domestic stocks and
unhedged foreign bonds) by watching the impact from the U.S.
elections in November and the probable start of the Brexit
process early next year," Watanabe said.
The yen strengthened sharply this year, on disappointment
over the Bank of Japan's policy, improving Japan's balance of
payments and safe-haven buying at a time of financial stress.
The dollar fell to as low as 99 yen in June in the
aftermath of Brexit vote from 112 yen at the end of March.
Dai-ichi expects the dollar to trade between 95 and 115 yen
in the current financial year. On Tuesday, it traded at 104.40
yen.
Watanabe said the firm plans to maintain its holdings of
currency-hedged foreign bonds in the six months to March, adding
the company had been diversifying its bond portfolio with other
currencies and higher-yielding credit products.
The institutional investor plans to continue to avoid
domestic bonds even after the BOJ revamped its easing programme
in September by introducing a target in the 10-year government
bond yield at zero percent, well above lows touched earlier this
year.
The move was considered as an attempt to undo some of the
damage caused by the BOJ's negative interest rates, including
falling incomes for long-term investors such as life insurers
and pension funds.
"We have stopped increasing JGBs since the second half of
2013. The BOJ's policy change in September has no impact on our
bond investment stance," Watanabe said.
But the BOJ's move was positive for the insurer, as it
stabilised bank shares and reduced volatility in the bond
market, he added.
($1 = 104.38 yen)
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Eric
Meijer)