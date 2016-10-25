TOKYO Oct 25 Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co plans to keep the holdings of its currency-hedged foreign bonds flat in the financial half-year to March after sharply increasing them in the preceding six months, a senior official said on Tuesday.

In contrast, the Japanese insurer, wary of global political risks, reduced its holdings of foreign bonds without such hedging in the last financial half-year, said Yasuyuki Watanabe, deputy general manager of investment planning.

Dai-ichi Life has total assets of 49.9 trillion yen ($478 billion). ($1 = 104.38 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)