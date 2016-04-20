* Plans to increase holdings of FX-hedged foreign bonds
* To step up investment in alternative assets
* Sees high market volatility due to global political risks
(Adds comment, background)
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance
will raise its holdings of currency-hedged foreign
bonds and step up investment in infrastructure finance and other
long-term assets this business year, senior executives said on
Wednesday.
Dai-ichi, Japan's second-biggest private life insurer with
assets of 36 trillion yen ($330 billion), said it expects
financial markets to be volatile because of political
uncertainty, including Britain's "Brexit" vote on whether to
leave the European Union and the U.S. presidential election.
Japanese life insurance companies, which collectively manage
more than 360 trillion yen ($3.3 trillion) in assets, are under
pressure to find new interest-bearing assets after the Bank of
Japan introduced negative interest rates earlier this year.
"We would like to diversify our risks and strengthen our
income generation capacity via a new style of investment in
middle-risk, middle-return assets such as infrastructure
funding," said Tatsusaburo Yamamoto, executive officer and
general manager of investment planning.
On top of infrastructure, Dai-ichi is also eyeing financing
aircraft and logistics facilities because the long-term nature
of these investments suits the lengthy cycle of their life
insurance products, Yamamoto added.
Dai-ichi is also looking to increase investment in foreign
bonds with currency hedging - a strategy increasingly popular
among Japanese institutional investors seeking alternatives to
domestic bonds and their negative yields.
The 10-year Japanese Government Bond yield
has now fallen below zero, and it hit a record low of minus
0.135 percent in mid-March.
The institutional investor expects interest rates to stay
low globally as it believes global economic growth is
structurally slowing down, due in part to the working-age
population reaching a peak in emerging economies such as China.
They see that slowing growth as also likely to keep the U.S.
Federal Reserve maintaining its cautious approach to raising
interest rates, putting pressure on the dollar versus the yen.
The dollar fell to a 17-month low of 107.63 yen
earlier this month, and the risk of a further fall in the dollar
is stopping many Japanese investors from buying foreign bonds
that are not hedged against currency risk.
Dai-ichi Life said it reduced the holding of unhedged
foreign bonds in the last business year, and expects market
volatility to persist.
"We are identifying political risks as a major risk factor.
We just don't know what is going to happen," said Yasuyuki
Watanabe, Dai-Ichi's deputy general manager of investment
planning.
($1 = 108.92 yen)
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Eric
Meijer)