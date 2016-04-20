TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance
will raise its holdings of currency-hedged foreign
bonds and step up investments in infrastructure-finance and
other alternative assets this business year, senior company
officials said on Wednesday.
Japan's second-biggest private life insurer, whose assets
total 36 trillion yen ($330 billion), said it expects financial
markets to be volatile due to political uncertainties, including
the outcome of the Brexit vote and U.S. presidential elections.
($1 = 108.9200 yen)
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)