TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance will raise its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds and step up investments in infrastructure-finance and other alternative assets this business year, senior company officials said on Wednesday.

Japan's second-biggest private life insurer, whose assets total 36 trillion yen ($330 billion), said it expects financial markets to be volatile due to political uncertainties, including the outcome of the Brexit vote and U.S. presidential elections. ($1 = 108.9200 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)