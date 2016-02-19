TOKYO Feb 19 The head of Japan's life insurance
industry body said on Friday insurers need to shift investments
to foreign bonds as yields on Japanese government bonds (JGBs)
have sharply fallen as a result of the central bank's negative
interest rates.
"Speaking of our company's case, it is very difficult to
continue portfolio management centered on JGBs," Life Insurance
Association of Japan Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui said at a news
conference. He is also president of Nippon Life Insurance Co.
"In addition to foreign bonds, we have to try further
diversification of our investment portfolio," he said.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Stephen Coates)