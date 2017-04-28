TOKYO, April 28 Most Japanese life insurers plan to increase foreign bond
investments in the year to March as yields on Japanese government bonds still remain too low for
them.
Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies
for the financial year to March 2018, based on interviews with Reuters and news conferences this
month. For stories on each company's investment plans, see
FOREIGN BONDS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to increase US corporate, mortgage bonds without FX-hedging, European bonds
Dai-ichi to decide based on FX and yield levels, may increase unhedged bonds
Meiji Yasuda to increase holdings overall, to up unhedged bonds if yen strengthens
Sumitomo to increase FX-hedged bonds, may buy unhedged bonds when dollar is cheap
Mitsui to reduce holdings of FX-hedged bonds;to increase unhedged bonds,credit products
Taiyo to slightly increase holdings
Daido to further increase holdings after buying Y220 bln last FY
Fukoku to create a Y500 bln fund to invest mainly in foreign credit over next 5 years
Asahi to increase USD-denominated debt, trim FX-hedging due to hefty costs
Japan Post to increase both FX-hedged and unhedged bonds
JAPAN BONDS
---------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to trim overall holdings, buy super-long JGBs if yields rise to 1 pct or higher
Dai-ichi to reduce holding of JGBs, increase credit products
Meiji Yasuda to trim overall holdings, to increase corporate bonds
Sumitomo to curb investment in super-long JGBs, increase corporate bonds
Mitsui to reduce holdings overall but increase credit products
Taiyo to keep holdings steady, to buy if yields rise
Daido to maintain holdings after buying Y140 bln last FY
Fukoku to cut Y40 bln
Asahi to reduce holdings, but yen-denominated debt to remain at core of portfolio
Japan Post to reduce holdings, but to buy some amount
JAPAN STOCKS
---------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to keep holdings steady, may buy when valuation is cheap
Dai-ichi to control holdings flexibly depending on market levels
Meiji Yasuda to keep holdings steady
Sumitomo to keep holdings steady
Mitsui to keep holdings steady
Taiyo to slightly increase holdings
Daido to increase holdings after buying Y25 bln last FY
Fukoku not investing any
Asahi to increase holdings by Y10 bln in FY2017
Japan Post to increase holdings
FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
---------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to increase foreign stocks, including infrastructure funds and venture capitals
Dai-ichi to increase foreign stocks, alternatives and real estates
Meiji Yasuda to increase foreign shares, to keep real estate steady
Sumitomo to maintain foreign stocks holdings steady
Mitsui to keep real estate investment flat
Taiyo to slightly increase foreign shares and alternative investments
Daido to increase foreign stocks after selling Y20 bln last FY
Fukoku to invest Y30 bln in foreign stocks
Asahi to step up investment in alternative assets with "medium risk/return" profile
Japan Post to increase foreign stocks and various alternative assets
EXPECTED MARKET RANGES
---------------------------------------------------------------
USD/JPY EUR/JPY NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr
Nippon Life Y100 - 120 Y110 - 130 17,000 - 22,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 2.0 - 3.0%
Dai-ichi Y100 - 120 Y105 - 135 16,000 - 22,000 -0.2 to 0.4% 2.0 - 3.0%
Meiji Yasuda Y101 - 121 Y107 - 128 17,000 - 21,000 -0.1 to 0.2% 2.0 - 3.0%
Sumitomo Y100 - 125 Y110 - 135 17,000 - 24,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 2.0 - 3.0%
Mitsui Y111 - 121 Y113 - 128 19,200 - 21,700 -0.1 to 0.2% 2.4 - 3.2%
Taiyo Y100 - 125 Y105 - 135 17,000 - 22,000 -0.1 to 0.1% 1.8 - 3.2%
Daido Y 105 -125 Y110 - 135 17,000 - 22,500 -0.1 to 0.2% 2.0 - 2.9%
Fukoku Y 100 - 120 Y110 - 130 17,500 - 21,000 -0.1 to 0.15% 2.3 - 2.9%
Asahi Y105 - 120 Y112 - 128 16,000 - 21,000 0.0 to 0.2% 2.0 - 2.8%
Japan Post Y105 - 125 Y110 - 130 17,000 - 22,000 -0.1 to 0.5% 2.2 - 3.0%
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Shinichi Saoshiro, Tomo Uetake, Ayai Tomisawa, Taiga Uranaka and
Lisa Twaronite)