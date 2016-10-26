* Plans to increase holdings of currency-hedged foreign
bonds
* Plans to reduce yen fixed-income assets
* Plans to start in-house stock investments soon
* Plans to increase alternative investments
(Adds details, quotes)
By Tomo Uetake and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan Post Insurance Co
is planning to increase its holdings of risk assets, such as
stocks and alternatives, in the six months to March as it seeks
to boost investment returns, company officials said on
Wednesday.
The insurer, which has total assets of 81.5 trillion yen
($781 billion), also said it plans to keep investment in
domestic bonds at a minimum due to their low yields and to
increase the holding of currency-hedged foreign bonds instead.
Japan Post Insurance said it may buy foreign bonds without
currency hedging if the yen strengthens in the October-March
period.
"Our holdings of risk assets are likely to meet our target
to lift the weighting to 10 percent of total assets one year
ahead of our midterm plan, by next March," said Tomoaki Nara,
senior general manager of investment planning at the insurer.
The company also plans to increase holdings of both domestic
and foreign stocks in the second half of this fiscal year.
The officials also said the firm, which has so far relied on
outside asset managers to invest in equities, plans to start
in-house stock investments soon.
Alternative investment is another area where the company,
which was listed only last year as part of the privatisation of
the country's postal system, is trying to put more resources.
Nara said the firm plans to widen investments in alternative
assets, such as private equity and hedge funds, in the second
half of this fiscal year, adding that it already began investing
in bank loans in the first half.
Japan Post Insurance, also known as Kampo, is the insurance
arm of Japan Post Holdings. Together with the parent
company and Japan Post Bank, Kampo listed on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange in November.
The firm also said it plans to minimise investment in
domestic fixed-income assets, whose yields have plunged this
year due to the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy.
"We bought the minimum amount required due to accounting
reasons in the first half when yields have risen," Ryosuke
Fukushima, senior manager of investment planning, told
reporters.
The company instead plans to increase foreign bonds with
currency hedging, a strategy that has been the most popular
among Japanese institutional investors in recent years.
($1 = 104.31 yen)
(Reporting by Tomo Uetake and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris
Gallagher and Sunil Nair)