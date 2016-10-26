* Plans to increase holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds

By Tomo Uetake and Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan Post Insurance Co is planning to increase its holdings of risk assets, such as stocks and alternatives, in the six months to March as it seeks to boost investment returns, company officials said on Wednesday.

The insurer, which has total assets of 81.5 trillion yen ($781 billion), also said it plans to keep investment in domestic bonds at a minimum due to their low yields and to increase the holding of currency-hedged foreign bonds instead.

Japan Post Insurance said it may buy foreign bonds without currency hedging if the yen strengthens in the October-March period.

"Our holdings of risk assets are likely to meet our target to lift the weighting to 10 percent of total assets one year ahead of our midterm plan, by next March," said Tomoaki Nara, senior general manager of investment planning at the insurer.

The company also plans to increase holdings of both domestic and foreign stocks in the second half of this fiscal year.

The officials also said the firm, which has so far relied on outside asset managers to invest in equities, plans to start in-house stock investments soon.

Alternative investment is another area where the company, which was listed only last year as part of the privatisation of the country's postal system, is trying to put more resources.

Nara said the firm plans to widen investments in alternative assets, such as private equity and hedge funds, in the second half of this fiscal year, adding that it already began investing in bank loans in the first half.

Japan Post Insurance, also known as Kampo, is the insurance arm of Japan Post Holdings. Together with the parent company and Japan Post Bank, Kampo listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in November.

The firm also said it plans to minimise investment in domestic fixed-income assets, whose yields have plunged this year due to the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy.

"We bought the minimum amount required due to accounting reasons in the first half when yields have risen," Ryosuke Fukushima, senior manager of investment planning, told reporters.

The company instead plans to increase foreign bonds with currency hedging, a strategy that has been the most popular among Japanese institutional investors in recent years.

($1 = 104.31 yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Sunil Nair)