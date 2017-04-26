TOKYO, April 26 Japan Post Insurance Co plans to step up investments in risk assets including stocks, foreign bonds and alternative investments in the year to March 2018, investment planning officials said on Wednesday.

The insurance arm of formerly state-owned conglomerate Japan Post Holdings Co plans to buy some Japanese bonds as their yields have recovered from negative levels, the officials told a news conference.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)