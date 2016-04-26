BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance plans to increase investment in foreign bonds in the current financial year through March 2017, a senior company official said on Tuesday.
The company plans to allocate about 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) of new money in foreign bonds without currency hedging, but its investment plan will be flexible depending on market conditions, Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of the investment division, also told reporters. ($1 = 110.7900 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO