* Increased foreign bonds by around 280 bln yen in 1H of
2016/17
* Says increased foreign bond investments has upped currency
risk
* Domestic super long yields not at levels conducive for ALM
needs
(Adds details, context)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Yoshiyuki Osada
TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life
Insurance aims to add more foreign bond holdings in
the second half of the financial year, as it consolidates a
strategy brought on by tumbling domestic yields under the Bank
of Japan's massive easings.
The company, Japan's third largest private insurer with
assets of around 37 trillion yen ($354 billion), plans to keep
yen bond holdings steady in the second half through March 2017,
Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of Meiji Yasuda Life's
investment division, told reporters on Tuesday..
Meiji Yasuda Life said it increased its foreign bond
holdings by about 280 billion yen ($2.68 billion) during the
first half, of which 170 billion were unhedged and the remaining
110 billion with currency hedges.
For the second half, the insurer will keep increasing
unhedged foreign bond holdings while also watching currency
levels. It will increase hedged foreign bond holdings if they
offer a comparative advantage over yen bonds.
The planned increase in both unhedged and hedged foreign
bond holdings will likely be in dollar-denominated assets, the
insurer said.
Japan's life insurers have been shifting away from Japanese
government bonds (JGBs), which had been the mainstay of their
portfolios, due to the recent decline in bond yields under the
Bank of Japan's extensive monetary easing.
However, Meiji Yasuda Life said more foreign bond
investments mean greater exposure to currency risk, which could
inhibit their attempt to increase their investments in such
instruments.
The insurers also have to contend with the fact that foreign
sovereign bond yields do not offer significant relative
advantage over their yen counterparts, with the Federal Reserve
not expected to hike interest rates as aggressively as initially
anticipated and the European Central Bank locked in monetary
easing mode.
"U.S. Treasuries no longer offer an advantage over yen bonds
if they are hedged. We thus look for hedged foreign bond
investments in non-government debt like residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)," Yamashita said.
The insurer said yen bonds remained their core assets from
an asset-liability management (ALM) point of view, although low
yields posed a challenge.
"Currently, long-term and super-long yen bond yields are not
at levels for us to extend the duration of our bond holdings to
serve our ALM needs. We have no choice but to tread carefully,"
Yamashita said.
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield
hit a record low of minus 0.300 percent in July under the Bank
of Japan's negative interest programme.
The BOJ made a change of tack in September in a bid to
steepen the flat yield curve which had posed a challenge for
Japanese financial institutions, introducing a yield curve
control scheme.
"The BOJ's yield curve control scheme has just started, so
we are still trying to assess its impact," Yamashita said.
($1 = 104.4000 yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Himani Sarkar &
Shri Navaratnam)