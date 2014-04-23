TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance said on Wednesday that it plans to continue to keep a bulk of its investments in yen bonds but also wants to keep increasing foreign bond holdings in the year through 2015 in search of better returns.

In the year that ended in March, Japan's third-largest private life insurer with total assets of about 32 trillion yen ($312 billion) increased its foreign bond holdings by 750 billion yen to 4.16 trillion yen, or 12 percent of its total assets, a company official told a news conference. ($1 = 102.6000 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Dominic Lau)