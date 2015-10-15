TOKYO Oct 15 Mitsui Life Insurance, Japan's fifth-largest private life insurer, plans to increase its holdings of foreign bonds by 50 to 60 billion yen in the financial half year to March, a company executive said on Thursday.

Yoichiro Matsuta, head of the investment planning department at Mitsui, also told a news conference that the insurer plans to slightly increase its holdings of domestic stocks by March. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)