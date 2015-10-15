UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
TOKYO Oct 15 Mitsui Life Insurance, Japan's fifth-largest private life insurer, plans to increase its holdings of foreign bonds by 50 to 60 billion yen in the financial half year to March, a company executive said on Thursday.
Yoichiro Matsuta, head of the investment planning department at Mitsui, also told a news conference that the insurer plans to slightly increase its holdings of domestic stocks by March. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.