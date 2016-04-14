TOKYO, April 14 Mitsui Life Insurance, Japan's fifth-largest private life insurer, plans to increase foreign bond holdings and reduce holdings of yen bonds in the financial year through March 2017, a company official said on Thursday.

Many Japanese investors have recently looked to foreign bonds as Japanese government bond yields have sunk to record lows under the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)