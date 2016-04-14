* To increase both hedged, unhedged foreign bonds

* To reduce yen bond holdings amid record low JGB yields (Adds details, background)

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, April 14 Mitsui Life Insurance, Japan's fifth-largest private life insurer, plans to increase foreign bond holdings and reduce holdings of yen bonds in the financial year through March 2017, a company official said on Thursday.

Many Japanese investors have recently looked to foreign bonds as Japanese government bond yields have sunk to record lows under the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy.

"Across the spectrum of assets, foreign bonds are about the only vehicles left that still offer relatively good returns," Yoichiro Matsuta, head of the investment planning department at Mitsui Life, told a news conference.

Mitsui Life which has total assets of 7.4 trillion yen ($67.64 billion), said it will increase hedged and unhedged foreign bond holdings both by about 100 billion yen in FY 2016/17.

Matsuta said the insurer will allocate a portion of its unhedged bond holdings into Australian dollar bonds as a counterweight for its liabilities denominated in that currency.

As for hedged foreign bond allocations, it will invest mainly in U.S. and peripheral euro zone bonds that offer relatively high yields, Matsuta said.

The insurer said its yen bond holdings will be reduced by about 100 billion yen during the same period while it aims to keep its domestic stock holdings unchanged.

The BOJ in January adopted negative interest rates, pushing much of the JGB yield curve below zero. The 10-year JGB yield is now stuck firmly in the negative, while 20- and 30-year yields have managed to stay above water.

"Even the 20- and 30-year JGBs do not look attractive in terms of the cost they entail. We may buy corporate debt with attractive credit spreads this year," Matsuta said. ($1 = 109.4100 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Simon Cameron-Moore)