BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says is extending its offer for Shawbrook
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
TOKYO, April 20 Mitsui Life Insurance Co plans to shift some funds to euro-denominated bonds from dollar bonds in the financial year to March, as currency hedging costs for the dollar are expected to rise, a senior company official said on Thursday.
The company plans to reduce the overall holding of currency-hedged foreign bonds by around 50 billion yen ($460 million)after having boosted it sharply last year, Yoichiro Matsuta, head of the investment planning department, also told a news conference.
($1 = 108.84 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
NEW YORK, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. authorities have charged 21 people in connection with a multi-million dollar prostitution racket in which hundreds of Thai women were forced into sexual slavery in major U.S. cities.