TOKYO Oct 20 Mitsui Life Insurance Co plans to allocate a large part of its new money to asset managers, outsourcing some of its portfolio investments, especially bond investments, as it seeks to boost returns, the head of investment planning said on Thursday.

Mitsui Life, which holds total assets of 7.1 trillion yen ($68.5 billion), also plans to increase currency-hedged foreign bond investment in the half financial year to March, said Yoichiro Matsuta, head of the investment planning department at Mitsui.

($1 = 103.68 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)