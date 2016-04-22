* Plans to keep JGB investment to a minimum in 2016/17

* To boost currency-hedged foreign bonds

* To increase unhedged foreign bonds, depending on yen levels

* To buy stocks and infrastructure funds (Adds comments, background)

By Tomo Uetake and Hiroyasu Hoshi

TOKYO, April 22 Nippon Life Insurance Co plans to raise its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds, including corporate bonds, to seek higher yields offshore as domestic interest rates remain at record lows, senior company officials said on Friday.

Japan's biggest private life insurer will limit its Japanese government bond investments to a minimum in the year to March 2017, Kazuo Sato, general manager of investment planning, told a news conference.

"We can't buy 20-, 30-year JGBs yielding 0.3 percent. So we will have to buy something else, for instance by taking credit risks or buying foreign bonds," Sato said.

Japanese life insurance companies, which collectively manage more than 360 trillion yen ($3.3 trillion) in assets, are under pressure to find new interest-bearing assets after the Bank of Japan introduced negative interest rates earlier this year.

Nippon Life, which has total assets of 61.5 trillion yen ($558 billion), plans to increase the holdings of foreign bonds with currency hedge, a strategy also adopted by many of its smaller peers.

The institutional investor said it would diversify its bond portfolio away from predominantly U.S. treasury bonds to corporate bonds and European government bonds, depending on the cost of currency hedging.

The insurer also said it could buy foreign bonds without hedging, if it thinks the risk of the yen's rise has diminished.

It expects the dollar to firm to around 115 yen by March 2017, compared with around 110 yen now.

The yen rose to a 17-month high of 107.63 to the dollar earlier this month, having risen 16.9 percent from a 13-year low of 125.86 yen touched in June.

In addition to foreign bonds, Nippon Life plans to step up investment in infrastructure funds and new types of investment, such as project finance for companies making foreign investments.

"It is true that traditional loans and investment in government bonds are becoming difficult. On the other hand, there's an increase in other forms of products, which have higher returns because of bigger risks. It is our basic stance to make a shift to those areas," Sato added.

($1 = 110.2400 yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Jacqueline Wong)