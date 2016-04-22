* To continue increasing foreign bonds as domestic yields stay low

* To buy foreign bonds of more countries in FY 2016/17

* To trim yen bond holdings (Adds details)

By Shinichi Saoshiro and Noriyuki Hirata

TOKYO, April 22 Sumitomo Life Insurance Co , Japan's fourth-largest insurer, plans to keep increasing its foreign bond holdings in the fiscal year through March 2017, a company official said on Friday.

Japanese life insurers have long stuck to Japanese government bonds (JGBs) as their core investments. But record low yields, with much of the JGB yield curve below zero under the Bank of Japan's negative interest rates policy, have prompted them to seek better returns in other assets.

Sumitomo Life will buy foreign bonds from more countries as it boosts its holdings, Iwao Matsumoto, general manager for investment planning, told reporters.

"We expanded foreign bond investments to include countries like New Zealand and Italy last fiscal year. We look to invest in more countries this year," Matsumoto said, declining to disclose which countries the insurer saw as new prospects.

As for JGBs, the insurer said it will slightly decrease its yen holdings in fiscal 2016/17.

For its yen bond holdings, Sumitomo Life plans to lift the amount of its investment into corporate debt while refraining from investing in super long JGBs as their yields are expected to remain low.

Japanese life insurers are large investors of super long 20-year and 30-year JGBs due to their asset-liability matching needs.

The insurer will reinvest most the proceedings from maturing JGBs into hedged foreign bonds, Matsumoto said.

Sumitomo Life said it will keep its holdings of domestic and foreign stocks unchanged. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim & Shri Navaratnam)