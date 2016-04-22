* To continue increasing foreign bonds as domestic yields
stay low
* To buy foreign bonds of more countries in FY 2016/17
* To trim yen bond holdings
(Adds details)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Noriyuki Hirata
TOKYO, April 22 Sumitomo Life Insurance Co
, Japan's fourth-largest insurer, plans to keep
increasing its foreign bond holdings in the fiscal year through
March 2017, a company official said on Friday.
Japanese life insurers have long stuck to Japanese
government bonds (JGBs) as their core investments. But record
low yields, with much of the JGB yield curve below zero under
the Bank of Japan's negative interest rates policy, have
prompted them to seek better returns in other assets.
Sumitomo Life will buy foreign bonds from more countries as
it boosts its holdings, Iwao Matsumoto, general manager for
investment planning, told reporters.
"We expanded foreign bond investments to include countries
like New Zealand and Italy last fiscal year. We look to invest
in more countries this year," Matsumoto said, declining to
disclose which countries the insurer saw as new prospects.
As for JGBs, the insurer said it will slightly decrease its
yen holdings in fiscal 2016/17.
For its yen bond holdings, Sumitomo Life plans to lift the
amount of its investment into corporate debt while refraining
from investing in super long JGBs as their yields are expected
to remain low.
Japanese life insurers are large investors of super long
20-year and 30-year JGBs due to their asset-liability matching
needs.
The insurer will reinvest most the proceedings from maturing
JGBs into hedged foreign bonds, Matsumoto said.
Sumitomo Life said it will keep its holdings of domestic and
foreign stocks unchanged.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim &
Shri Navaratnam)