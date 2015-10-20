BRIEF-Pruksa Holding says q1 net profit was 681.3 million baht
* Q1 net profit 681.3 million baht versus 1.24 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Oct 20 Sumitomo Life Insurance Co plans to buy about 300 billion yen ($2.5 billion) of foreign bonds in the six months to March, its general manager for investment planning said on Tuesday.
Iwao Matsumoto also told a news conference that the institutional investor plans to reduce currency hedging on foreign bonds if the yen rises to near 115 to the dollar. ($1 = 119.4400 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA