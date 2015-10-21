* Plans to increase investment in foreign corporate debt

* Relative attraction of foreign bonds lower than 6 months ago

* Plans more investment in private equity

By Hideyuki Sano and Shinji Kitamura

TOKYO, Oct 21 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance plans to increase investment in foreign corporate debt in the six months to March as their yields look attractive by historical standards, its investment planning official said.

The core company of Tokio Marine Holdings, one of Japan's top three non-life insurance groups, has no plan to reduce currency hedging on foreign bonds as it sees limited chances of a further yen fall, the official also said.

"Japanese credit spreads have been tight for decades. But abroad, they have widened this year," Shinya Nikkawa, deputy general manager of portfolio investment at Tokio Marine, told Reuters in an interview.

"The (average) spread of investment grade dollar bonds now stood at 150 basis points, above the average over the past decade of about 120 basis points. So from a historical perspective, they are attractive now," he said.

Tokio Marine, which has total assets of about 9 trillion yen ($75 billion), increased holding of dollar credit products, such as corporate bonds, in the first half of the current financial year from April, Nikkawa said.

In the second half, it could consider buying products in Europe after credit spreads there have widened following the emission scandal at Volkswagen, he added.

Many Japanese investors have shifted money to foreign bonds because domestic bond yields have been depressed after the Bank of Japan started a massive bond buying programme in 2013.

Tokio Marine said, however, that the relative attractiveness of investing in foreign bonds, like government bonds, has diminished compared to six months ago partly because of rises in hedging costs.

"We will not increase foreign bonds automatically just because we have had a plan... If there is a chance, in other words, if there is a phase where U.S. and European bond yields are higher, we will make investments," Nikkawa said.

The institutional investor does not plan to reduce currency hedging, or buy foreign bonds without hedging, expecting limited chance of a further weakening in the yen, he also said.

Tokio Marine thinks that, for the yen to weaken further against the dollar, markets will need to see firm signs of a solid recovery in the U.S. economy.

The firm also plans to increase private equity investments in October-March, but it is turning cautious on U.S. shares as growth in earning per share (EPS) is slowing while their valuations are not particularly attractive, Nikkawa said. ($1 = 119.93 yen) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)