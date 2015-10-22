* Says JGB-centred portfolio unrealistic in low-yield
environment
* Plans to increase currency-hedged foreign bonds in H2
(Adds more comments from executive)
TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Nippon Life Insurance
plans to allocate about 300 billion yen ($2.5
billion), or about half of its new money, into risk assets such
as stocks and foreign bonds in the six months to March, a
company official said on Thursday.
The plan represents a departure from the traditional stance
of Japan's largest private life insurer to allocate about 30
percent of new money to risk assets with the remainder going to
safer assets such as yen bonds or foreign bonds with currency
hedging.
In contrast, it plans to keep its investment in Japanese
government bonds to a minimum as their yields have been
depressed after the Bank of Japan started a massive bond buying
programme in 2013, the official told a news conference.
"We would prefer JGB-centred investment style. However, we
have no choice but to invest in riskier assets in this low-yield
environment," said Kazuo Sato, general manager of investment
planning.
With total assets of 62.7 trillion yen, Nippon Life's
investment plan is closely watched by market players.
"We will buy stocks that have high growth prospects and high
dividend payouts. We will invest in foreign stocks and selected
domestic companies that have substantial overseas sales," Sato
said.
"Our investment will centre on underpriced bluechip shares."
Sato stopped short of disclosing how much the insurer plans
to allocate within risk assets.
But he revealed that in the six months to September, it
increased the holding of Japanese and foreign stocks by 40
billion yen each, mostly buying them after the recent global
market turmoil.
It also expanded its portfolio of foreign bonds without
currency hedging by 420 billion yen.
In contrast, the insurer reduced currency-hedged foreign
bonds, which the firm categorises as safe assets, by 180 billion
yen, Sato said.
In the current half year, the firm is likely to increase the
holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds, mostly U.S. bonds,
again as an alternative to low-yielding domestic bonds, Sato
said.
Nippon Life plans to keep holdings of JGBs flat, to the
minimum, in the second half of the financial year to March.
($1 = 119.7400 yen)
