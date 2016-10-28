* Plans to switch some FX-hedged foreign bonds to non-hedged
* U.S. 10-yr Treasuries not attractive due to rising hedging
costs
* Plans to shift to U.S. agency, credits, European debt from
Treasuries
* Super-long JGBs are not worth investing in at current
level
By Tomo Uetake and Hiroyasu Hoshi
TOKYO, Oct 28 Nippon Life Insurance Co
is aiming to cut currency hedging on some of its
foreign bond investments in the six months to March, rolling
back unplanned hedging it executed after the Brexit vote, a
senior company official said on Friday.
Japan's biggest private life insurer also plans to shift
funds to U.S. agency and corporate bonds and European bonds from
U.S. Treasuries, saying that 10-year Treasuries are no longer a
favourable option.
"Since the Brexit vote shook forex markets worldwide, we
increased hedging on foreign bonds much more than planned during
the first half of fiscal 2016 (ended on Sept. 30)," Kazuo Sato,
general manager of investment planning, told a news conference.
"We plan to unwind that hedging in the second half because
dollar hedging costs have become so expensive."
Nippon Life, also known as Nissay, has been for some time
invested in currency hedged foreign bonds, primarily U.S.
Treasuries, as an alternative to domestic bonds with little or
no yield.
The company, however, noted that 10-year Treasuries are no
longer attractive because of rising hedging costs.
Dollar hedging costs have jumped due to more expensive
dollar funding. Three-month hedging costs have climbed to around
1.5-1.6 percent, compared with the 10-year U.S. debt yield
that moved between 1.5 to 1.9 percent in the past
month.
The insurer plans to invest in longer-dated bonds and
higher-yielding U.S. agency and corporate bonds, as well as
European debt, instead.
"We are looking to exit from U.S. Treasuries-centred hedged
foreign bond investments. It will be a big challenge for us, as
well as the industry as a whole, to find other investment
opportunities to shift funds from U.S. Treasuries," Sato said.
For the insurer, domestic bonds are also unattractive unless
they yield one percent or more, as they did before the Bank of
Japan introduced its negative interest rate policy in January.
Nippon Life plans to keep JGBs and 10-year Treasury
investments to a minimum in the six months to March.
The insurer expects the dollar to firm to around 110 yen
by March 2017, compared with around 105 yen now.
Nippon Life has total assets of 63.0 trillion yen ($600
billion).
($1 = 105.2700 yen)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)