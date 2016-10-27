* Plans to increase foreign bonds holding, cut domestic in
Oct-March
* Increased foreign bonds by Y1.09 trln, of which Y100 bln
without FX hedging in Apr-Sept
* Expects dlr/yen to strengthen on likely U.S. rate hike in
Dec
* Plans to maintain domestic stocks holdings flat, ready to
buy on dips
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 27 Sumitomo Life Insurance Co
plans to increase its foreign bonds holding in six
months to March and is ready to buy them without currency
hedging when the dollar nears 100 yen, a senior company official
on Thursday.
Sumitomo expects dollar to strengthen against the yen after
the U.S. elections as the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to
raise rates in December, Iwao Matsumoto, general manager for
investment planning, told reporters.
The dollar traded at around 104.50 yen on Thursday,
off its 2 1/2-year low of 99 yen hit in the aftermath of
Brexit vote in June.
"We will be actively controlling currency risks by hedging.
But we think we can buy (dollars) at around 100 yen... unless we
see surprises in U.S. presidential elections or a sudden fall in
the Chinese economy, the dollar is highly unlikely to fall below
100 yen," Matsumoto said.
The dollar has lost nearly 7 percent since March from
around 112 yen as the yen gained on Japan's improving balance of
payments and a perception that Washington is not eager to
tolerate a cheap yen ahead of elections.
During the current financial year till September, Sumitomo
Life increased its foreign bond portfolio by 1.09 trillion yen
($10.43 billion), Matsumoto said.
Of that total, about 100 billion yen was bought without
currency hedging, he said, adding the share of unhedged
investment could increase in the second half financial year.
Matsumoto added the company could allocate up to 500 about
billion yen in foreign bonds in the six months, focusing on
credit products, such as corporate bonds.
The institutional investor said domestic bonds remained
unattractive due to their low yields despite the steps the Bank
of Japan took in September to keep long-term bond yields above
record lows touched earlier this month.
Domestic bond holdings will likely fall in the six months to
March, Matsumoto said, adding the company does not expect the
BOJ to cut its short-term interest rates deeper into negative
for the time being.
Sumitomo plans to maintain its holding of domestic stocks
flat in the current half of the financial year, but is ready to
buy when the market is at relatively cheap levels, Matsumoto
added.
($1 = 104.52 yen)
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Vyas Mohan)