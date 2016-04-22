* Tokio Marine to increase FX-hedged foreign bonds by
Y50-100 bln
* Does not expect yen to significantly weaken in FY2016
* Plans to reduce domestic stocks by Y100 bln
(Updates with details, comments)
By Hideyuki Sano and Shinji Kitamura
TOKYO, April 22 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire
Insurance plans to increase its holding of currency-hedged
foreign bonds in the current financial year to offset the
effects of negative interest rates, an investment planning
executive at the firm said on Friday.
Shuntaro Take, head of portfolio investment at the firm,
said it could increase its currency-hedged foreign bonds
holdings by 16 to 33 percent, or 50 to 100 billion yen ($905
million), in the financial year ending March 2017.
The insurance firm, a core company of Tokio Marine Holdings
, does not expect the yen to weaken sharply and plans to
hedge most part of its foreign bond investments, Take told
Reuters in an interview.
As of end-March, the firm had more than 9 trillion yen
($81.5 billion) in assets under management and about 300 billion
yen in foreign bonds.
"We can't invest in assets with negative returns. Inevitably
we have to go to foreign assets," Take said.
Among foreign bonds, it plans to invest a sizable amount in
corporate bonds in the U.S. and Europe to enhance returns, Take
also said.
After the Bank of Japan introduced negative interest rates
earlier this year, the 10-year Japanese Government Bond
yield plunged into negative levels, hitting a
record low of minus 0.135 percent in mid-March.
With JGBs with up to 12 years left to maturity offering
negative interest rates, Japanese investors have been flocking
to foreign bonds.
Tokio Marine has little appetite for taking currency risks
as the investor does not expect the yen to weaken.
"It's not our scenario for this year that the yen will
weaken on the 'Abenomics' story. We don't think the yen will
move much from current levels," Take said.
Tokio Marine expects the dollar to be around 112 yen at the
end of this business year in March. On Friday, the dollar traded
at 110.58 yen.
The yen rose to a 17-month high of 107.63 to the dollar
earlier this month, having risen 16.9 percent from a
13-year low of 125.86 yen touched in June.
Tokio Marine plans to reduce its domestic stock holdings by
around 100 billion yen as a part of its medium-term objective to
reduce cross-holding shares.
($1 = 110.48 yen)
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Sam
Holmes)