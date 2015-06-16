By Taiga Uranaka
| TOKYO, June 16
TOKYO, June 16 Japanese life insurers are
investing in the sovereign bonds of emerging countries such as
Poland and Mexico, as ultra-low interest rates in Japan and
other developed markets hurt yields.
The top four insurers - with a combined securities portfolio
worth $1 trillion - have invested the bulk of their funds in
Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and major sovereigns, but
massive monetary easing in Japan and the euro zone have forced
them to break with their traditionally conservative stance.
Portfolio managers tell Reuters they have started shifting
or are planning to diversify the currency make-up of their
investment assets.
"We are planning to start bond investments in new countries.
We want to spend up to 30 percent of 500 billion yen ($4.1
billion) earmarked for foreign bonds," Iwao Matsumoto, general
manager at investment planning department at Sumitomo Life
Insurance Co, told Reuters, as part of a series of
interviews with Japan's life insurers about their debt
portfolios.
The insurer's foreign securities portfolio has mostly
comprised U.S. Treasuries and bonds from Australia and major
euro zone countries.
Matsumoto said it was now looking beyond the usual staple of
U.S., Australian and major euro zone bonds at other sovereigns,
with credit ratings of triple B or higher, but did not specify.
The Bank of Japan's expanded stimulus in October was the
catalyst for the shift.
"Around the same time, there were expectations of massive
easing by the European Central Bank (ECB). We thought we needed
to take action," Matsumoto said.
Nippon Life Insurance Co, Japan's largest life
insurer by assets, said it started investing in sovereigns of
Latin American countries in the year ended in March. U.S.
dollar-denominated assets make up nearly 60 percent of its
foreign currency portfolio.
"We expect the pace of Fed rate hikes will be slow even if
it starts raising rates. We cannot expect Treasury yields to
climb much," said Kiyokazu Kimura, deputy general manager at
Nippon Life's international investment department.
FALLING YIELDS
Life insurers have been struggling to find investments that
deliver sufficient returns ever since the BOJ started buying
bonds aggressively in April 2013, depressing yields, followed by
a similarly massive programme from the ECB this year.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield is around 0.5
percent. In contrast, Poland's 10-year bond yield is
around 3.3 percent and Mexico 6.2 percent.
Mexican and Polish bonds are also attractive because of the
countries' relatively stable political and fiscal conditions.
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co said it had increased
investment in Mexico and Poland sovereigns in the previous
financial year. By end-March, Dai-ichi's Mexico peso-denominated
assets stood at 147.7 billion yen, up 34 percent from a year
earlier and Polish zloty-denominated assets at 136.2 billion
yen, up 25 percent.
Dai-ichi has expanded the number of currencies it invests in
over the last few years.
"Our foreign bond investment stance is to diversify as much
as possible. Damages would be high if we concentrate in one
particular country," said Yasuyuki Watanabe, deputy general
manager at Dai-ichi's investment planning department.
($1 = 123.3500 yen)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)