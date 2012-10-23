TOKYO Oct 23 Japan's Daido Life Insurance Co
plans to increase its buying of yen bonds in the October-March
second half, with the focus on the 20-year sector, a senior
official said on Tuesday.
Daido invested 60 billion yen ($752 million) in yen bonds in
the April-September first half, Takashi Ikawa, general manager
of its investment planning department, told Reuters in an
interview.
It also bought 15 billion yen worth of foreign bonds in the
period, he said.
The insurer, a unit of T&D Holdings with some 5.2
trillion yen in assets as of June, bought 370 billion yen worth
of Japanese debt in the previous financial year ended in March.
The Osaka-based insurer continued to concentrate its foreign
bond investment in U.S. Treasuries, as well as German and
British debt, Ikawa said.
It bought 50 billion yen of foreign bonds last business
year.
Daido and hedged its foreign bond purchases in the first
half of the year against currency fluctuations, Ikawa said. The
insurer hedges about 70 percent of its foreign assets, and plans
to maintain this, he said.
($1 = 79.8200 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Mari Terawaki; Editing by
Michael Watson)