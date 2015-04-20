TOKYO, April 20 Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd , Japan's second-largest life insurer, plans to keep increasing its foreign stock holdings in the year through March 2016, a senior investment planning official said on Monday.

Whether it increases its foreign bond holdings without currency hedges will depend on foreign exchange levels, Yasuyuki Watanabe, deputy general manager of investment planning, told reporters. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)