TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance
Co said on Thursday that it plans to keep its holdings
of unhedged foreign bonds steady in the financial year that
started on April 1 after increasing them last year, but that it
will be flexible about changing its investment in such assets.
* Japan's second-biggest life insurer, with total assets of
about 31 trillion yen ($312 billion), expects the yen to weaken
further this financial year due to Japan's trade deficit and the
impact of the Bank of Japan's aggressive easing.
* Dai-ichi Life said it expected the dollar to trade between
95 and 115 yen and the euro in a 120-145 yen range. On Thursday,
the dollar stood at 99.12 yen while the euro fetched
129.17 yen.
* Yen bonds will remain the core part of its portfolio,
Takashi Iida, manager of Dai-ichi Life's investment planning
department, also said in a news conference.
* The life insurer's stance on yen bond investment this year
will depend on bond yield levels, which have remained low due
the Bank of Japan's easing.
* In the financial year that ended in March, Dai-ichi
shifted funds to long-end yen bonds from currency-hedged foreign
bonds, so it is not planning a further extension of the duration
of its yen bond holdings this year. "We'd been extending the
duration until last year, so we don't need to try hard to extend
it this year," Iida said.
* The insurer may buy yen bonds if yields rise to levels
that it would consider attractive, Iida added.
* Dai-ichi Life plans to trim its Japanese stock holdings
and increase foreign stocks.