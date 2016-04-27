(Corrects names of Taiyo Life and Asahi Life, Sumitomo Life's
TOKYO, April 27 Japanese life insurers expect to
lift holdings of foreign securities to record levels this fiscal
year as they hunt better returns than the record low domestic
yields prevailing under the Bank of Japan's negative interest
rate policy.
Summaries of investment plans obtained by Reuters in
interviews and at news conferences this month showed all nine of
Japan's largest private life insurers plan to increase their
foreign bond holdings in the year through March 2017.
Their holdings of foreign bonds and stocks probably hit a
record in the just completed 2015/2016 fiscal year, but the
numbers have not been released yet.
Life insurers had held a record 73.28 trillion yen ($659.41
billion) of foreign bonds and stocks in the year through March
2015, according to data from the Life Insurance Association of
Japan. Of these, roughly 67 trillion were in foreign bonds and 6
trillion in foreign stocks.
The top nine life insurers, which manage nearly 200 trillion
yen in assets, began losing their traditional taste for Japanese
government bonds (JGBs) as yields sank after the BOJ embarked on
a massive easing programme in 2013.
Nippon Life, Japan's largest insurer, said it would
diversify its bond portfolio away from predominantly U.S.
Treasury bonds to corporate bonds and European government bonds,
depending on the cost of currency hedging.
The Japanese insurers will also increase efforts to
diversify their foreign bond investments.
"We expanded foreign bond investments to include countries
like New Zealand and Italy last fiscal year. We look to invest
in more countries this year," said Iwao Matsumoto, general
manager for investment planning at Sumitomo Life, the fourth
largest insurer.
Taiyo Life, the fifth largest, said while it will continue
investing in currency-hedged foreign bonds, it plans to step up
holdings in higher yield assets such as foreign corporate debt.
DIM VIEW ON JGBS
The insurers held a dim view on JGBs, which has seen the
benchmark 10-year yield drop to a record low of
minus 0.135 percent in March. The nine insurers will either trim
their yen bond holdings or keep them steady in fiscal 2016/17.
"The current yield levels are far off their fair value
levels based on our calculations... We cannot buy at today's
levels. We have no plan to buy bonds with negative yields," said
Yoshihiko Yamashita, chief executive at the investment division
of Meiji Yasuda, the third largest life insurer.
In addition to foreign bond investments, some insurers are
seeking returns through other kinds of assets.
"We would like to diversify our risks and strengthen our
income generation capacity via a new style of investment in
middle-risk, middle-return assets such as infrastructure
funding," said Tatsusaburo Yamamoto, general manager of
investment planning at Dai-ichi Life Insurance, the
second biggest life insurer.
Asahi Life said will also diversify its investments and aim
for higher returns in instruments like dollar-denominated
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds issued by large Japanese banks.
($1 = 111.1300 yen)
