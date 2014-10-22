* Says cut yen bonds, increased foreign bonds in H1 of FY2014/15

* May keep opting for foreign debt amid low domestic yields (Adds details, background)

By Shinichi Saoshiro and Takashi Umekawa

TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co plans to raise yen bond investments for the remainder of the year through March 2015, but may reallocate funds intended for yen bonds to foreign debt amid low domestic yields, a company official said on Wednesday.

The insurer, Japan's third largest with total assets of about 34 trillion yen ($318 billion), said it cut its yen bond holdings by 120 billion yen to 16.68 trillion yen, or 49 percent of its total assets, during the first half of the financial year which ends in March 2015.

On the other hand, during the same period it increased its foreign bond holdings by 440 billion yen to 4.79 trillion yen, or 14 percent of its total assets.

Japanese life insurers have been long-time buyers of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) but the recent drop in domestic yields have prompted these investors to break with tradition in search of higher returns.

Japanese yields have declined under the Bank of Japan's extensive monetary easing, with the benchmark 10-year JGB yield dropping from around 0.60 percent in April to an 18-month low of 0.465 percent this month.

"Yen bonds are our central assets from an asset-liability investment point of view. We plan to increase them in the second half of the fiscal year but we will study domestic yields and proceed with care," Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of the investment division at Meiji Yasuda Life, told a news conference.

"We are adjusting the allotment we give to yen bonds and hedged and unhedged foreign bonds to improve our returns in response to currency and yield levels," he said.

The insurer said a bulk of its foreign bond holdings were dollar-denominated, declining to disclose in detail its allocation in foreign debt.

The insurer adjusted its dollar/yen forecast range for the 2014/15 financial year to 102-112 from 98-110 in April.

The dollar was trading around 106.95 yen on Wednesday after touching a six-year high above 110 yen earlier this month when anticipated divergence in monetary policies of the United States and Japan boosted the greenback.

($1 = 106.9500 Japanese yen) (Editing by Chris Gallagher and Jacqueline Wong)