By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life
Insurance Co plans to keep increasing foreign bond holdings in
the financial year through March 2016, a company official said
on Friday.
The country's third-largest insurer, with total assets of
around 35 trillion yen ($293 billion), will increase holdings of
foreign bonds without currency hedges in accordance with forex
and yield levels, Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of the
company's investment division, told reporters.
Japanese life insurers collectively manage more than 180
trillion yen ($1.5 trillion) of assets and until recently stuck
mostly to domestic bonds. But they have increasingly turned to
foreign assets to supplement extremely low returns from Japanese
debt.
"From an asset-liability management perspective, yen bonds
are still our main assets. But we are not inclined to buy them
at all costs at current yield levels. Our holdings will thus
decline this financial year," Yamashita said.
Meiji Yasuda reduced yen holdings by 270 billion yen ($2.26
billion) to 46 percent of its total assets in the financial year
that ended in March.
The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield
fell to a record low 0.195 percent in January
under the Bank of Japan's extensive quantitative easing policy.
It has pulled back slightly since then, but still yielded a
modest 0.290 percent on Friday.
The insurer, on the other hand, increased foreign bond
holdings by 610 billion yen last financial year to 15 percent of
its total assets.
Though it plans to increase foreign bonds without currency
hedges this year, Meiji Yasuda will restrain investment in
currency-hedged foreign bonds due to hedging costs and shrinking
differentials between Japanese and foreign bond yields,
Yamashita said.
Meiji Yasuda will increase foreign stock holdings, which
made up 4 percent of its assets last financial year. But it will
trim domestic stocks, which were 12 percent of its portfolio
last year.
Citing the unlikelihood of the Federal Reserve's interest
rate hikes outpacing market expectations, it sees the dollar
ranging between 116 yen and 123 yen through March 2016.
The dollar climbed to an eight-year high of 122.04 yen in
March this year before slipping back to 119.28 yen on Friday.
($1 = 119.2600 yen)
