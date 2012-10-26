TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life said on Friday it plans to increase its allocations to Japanese bonds in the October-March second half of the current financial year after cutting investment by 100 billion yen ($1.25 billion) in the first half.

Japan's third-largest private investor plans to slightly reduce its holdings of foreign bonds during the second half of the financial year after a big increase in the first half, Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of its investment division, told a news conference.

Meiji Yasuda increased its foreign bonds holdings, mostly in hedged bonds, by around 980 billion yen in April-September, he said. ($1 = 80.1650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Michael Watson)