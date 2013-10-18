* Shifts to euro from dollar bonds in April-September
* Says will increase yen bond holding by 50 bln yen in
October-March
* Ends long-term plan to reduce domestic stock holding
By Hideyuki Sano and Takaya Yamaguchi
TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's Mitsui Life Insurance has
suspended a plan to increase its stockpile of foreign bonds
because it expects the value of U.S. bonds to fall as the
Federal Reserve moves toward scaling back its economic stimulus
later in the year.
Mitsui is going against market speculation that Japanese
insurers will rush to foreign bonds in search of higher returns
after Bank of Japan stimulus announced in April reduced the
appeal of domestic bonds.
Japan's fifth-largest life insurer with 6.6 trillion yen
($67.51 billion) in assets will rather increase its portfolio of
domestic bonds by around 50 billion yen, said the executive in
charge of investment planning, Sei Sugimoto.
"We had planned to increase foreign bonds but after May 22,
there is no hurry to buy them," Sugimoto said, referring to the
date when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled the Fed would
later this year reduce the amount of bonds it buys to stimulate
the United States economy.
The Fed was widely expected to start reducing purchases in
September, but the fact that it did not hasn't changed the big
picture, Sugimoto said at a news conference.
"U.S. bond yields have come down since September but on the
whole they are on a rising trend on the back of a recovery in
the U.S. economy."
Mitsui in April planned to increase its currency-hedged
foreign bond holding by 500 billion to 600 billion yen in the
financial year ending March 31, but stopped at 200 billion yen
bought in the six months to Sept. 30, Sugimoto said.
In the first half of the financial year, Mitsui sold 30
billion to 40 billion yen worth of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds
and bought euro-denominated bonds, including short-term Italian
bonds, Sugimoto said.
Sugimoto did not say whether Mitsui would continue to switch
from dollar bonds to euro bonds in the second half, but did say
the basic stance is the same.
Mitsui increased its domestic bond portfolio by 50 billion
yen in April-September and is likely to buy a comparable amount
in October-March, Sugimoto said.
Sugimoto also said a decline in Japanese government bond
yields has slowed the pace of Mitsui's yen-bond buying.
"We have three modes of buying: walking pace, bicycle pace
and automobile pace. At the moment, we are buying at walking
pace."
Mitsui no longer plans to reduce the amount of domestic
shares it owns, as it had done for many years to cut the amount
of risk assets on its balance sheet, Sugimoto said.
"We've been reducing shares in line with our mid-term plan
to reduce risk assets but we've accomplished that objective."