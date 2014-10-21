TOKYO Oct 21 Japan's Nippon Life Insurance plans to keep raising yen bond holdings in the financial year through March 2015 but will invest more in foreign bonds if domestic yields are too low, a company official said on Tuesday.

Nippon Life, Japan's largest private insurer with total assets of about 58 trillion yen ($544 billion), retained its dollar/yen forecast range of 105-110 for the 2014/15 financial year.

(1 US dollar = 106.4700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)