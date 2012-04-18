* Will buy more yen debt, mostly 20-year

* To keep full forex hedges on foreign bonds

* Could sell Japan stocks "if market rises"

* Holds French and German bonds

By Antoni Slodkowski and Takahiko Wada

TOKYO, April 18 Sumitomo Life, Japan's fourth-largest life insurer, said on Wednesday that it plans to bolster its holdings of domestic bonds in the business year to March 2013 and may reduce its holdings of Japan stocks, aiming to lower its risk exposure.

The insurer, with total assets of around 24 trillion yen, will also keep its foreign bonds exposure fully hedged in case the yen does not weaken further, following a six percent drop this year as markets fret over the global economic recovery.

The firm stressed it does not hold or plan buying any sovereign debt of Spain, Italy, Portugal, Ireland or Greece, but wants to keep investing in French and German bonds as it predicts the latter economy would drive growth in the euro area.

"Just like in the previous years we will continue buying Japanese bonds. We will buy in a relatively solid volume and mostly superlongs," said Iwao Matsumoto, general manager of investment planning said at a news conference in Tokyo.

In the second half of the just-ended business year the company boosted its chunky domestic bond holdings by roughly eight percent to 10.1 trillion yen.

Many of Sumitomo's peers shift funds to domestic bonds and cut foreign debt investment as worries about the ongoing financial crisis in Europe and a fragile nature of recovery in the U.S. economy keep a lid on overseas yields.

Still, Sumitomo, after holding steady its foreign bond holdings last year, said it is going to actively manage the asset class and added that while it is difficult to determine its future fluctuations, it does not aim to actively reduce it.

"Some say investment in foreign bonds has become unattractive due to lower yields, but depending on the security and timing, even if the duration isn't that long, you can still earn a yield of around two percent on some instruments," said Matsumoto.

The insurer forecasts the yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs to move in a range of 0.8 to 1.50 percent and end the year at 1.2 percent, compared with 0.935 percent on Wednesday, not far off a 17-month low hit on Monday.

By contrast, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries stood at 2.0001 percent on Wednesday while the German 10-year yield wallowed near historic lows at 1.656 percent.

CAUTIOUSLY POSITIVE

The insurer's outlook reflected its cautiously positive take on the global economy and a fairly bearish stance on the yen.

Matsumoto said the Japanese currency is unlikely to hit a record high in this business year and will keep falling, just as the gap between the yields on the U.S. and Japanese bonds is likely to widen on the back of a slow recovery in the U.S..

"While experiencing ups and downs, the dollar will likely move from 80 yen towards 90 yen," he said addling that a softer yen would support Japan's export-oriented economy and bolster its stock market.

His forecast range for the dollar in the financial year to March 2013 was a bit broader, between 75 and 95 yen. On Wednesday the greenback fetched 81.50 yen.

Based on his core scenario of the American-led recovery in the economy, Matsumoto said that Topix index of Japan stocks is likely to end this business year at 920 points, about 100 points above the level it closed on Wednesday.

Sumitomo Life will keep its holdings of domestic stocks steady, but may sell some if the market rises, said the official.

Sumitomo has been slashing its equities holdings to comply with government regulations that limited the weighting of risk assets that insurers can hold.