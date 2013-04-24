TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Sumitomo Life Insurance
Co may move more funds into foreign bonds for the
current financial year ending in March 2014 if yields on
Japanese government bonds stay at current lows, a senior company
executive said.
Sumitomo Life, the country's fourth-largest private life
insurer, held 25.38 trillion yen ($255 billion) in its
investment portfolio at the end of December. It increased its
foreign bond holding in 2012/13 by an unspecified amount.
"If domestic bond yields stay at low levels for a long time,
we may have to consider the need to shift to foreign bonds,"
Iwao Matsumoto, general manager of investment planning
department, told a news conference.
Most of its foreign bond holdings are hedged against
currency fluctuations, but the insurer is considering whether to
take on greater currency risk with unhedged investments in
foreign bonds during the current financial year.
"The risks of yen appreciation appear to be fading. The
dollar/yen rate is not expected to rise sharply from the current
levels," Matsumoto said.
The increase in the value of yen denominated bonds that it
buys this year could be half that of the previous year, he said.
Yen bond purchases would mostly be for long maturities.