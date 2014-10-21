* Expects markets to calm down after volatility

* Increased foreign bonds by Y700 bln in April-Sept

* Unhedged foreign bonds up by more than Y100 bln

* Yen bond holdings up by Y200 bln in H1, sees smaller rise in H2 (Adds details, quotes and background)

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 21 Sumitomo Life plans to gradually raise foreign bonds in its portfolio without currency hedging, a senior company official said on Tuesday, as it expects the yen to weaken further.

Although the yen has strengthened in the past two weeks on safe-haven buying from growing concerns over the health of the global economy, Japan's fourth-largest life insurer expects risk appetite to come back eventually.

"Investors will likely be risk averse for the time being. But there is no change in our view that the U.S. recovery will continue. Markets will regain calmness," said Iwao Matsumoto, general manager of investment planning at the insurer.

Investment plans by Japanese life insurers, which collectively manage more than 180 trillion yen ($1.7 trillion) of assets, are closely watched by financial markets.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co, with total assets of about 26 trillion yen ($243.5 billion), started taking on currency exposure only last year after having fully hedged currency risks on foreign bond investments for years in the wake of the 2008/09 financial crisis.

The company increased its holdings of foreign bonds by around 700 billion yen in April-September, including more than 100 billion yen without currency hedging, Matsumoto said.

In contrast, it increased yen bonds -- the core part of the portfolio for Japanese insurers -- by just 200 billion yen.

Sumitomo has said in April it planned to shift some funds out of long-term domestic bonds to foreign bonds in the current year to March, as bond yields in Japan are too low.

But it brought forward its plans to shift earlier than planned, Matsumoto said.

In the second half-year of the year, however, it does not plan to increase the holdings further and is taking a flexible stance as it has already "front-loaded" its investment in foreign bonds, he added.

Instead Sumitomo plans to increase yen bond holdings in October-March, though its buying will be smaller than in April-September because the company has already bought them ahead of plans as well, Matsumoto also said.

JGB yields have fallen to historic lows due largely to the Bank of Japan's massive asset purchases since April 2013.

The 10-year JGB yield fell to a 1-1/2-year low of 0.465 percent last week.

(1 US dollar = 106.76 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Jacqueline Wong)