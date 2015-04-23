BRIEF-Alarko Holding Q1 net profit down at 17.1 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 17.1 MILLION LIRA ($4.77 MILLION) VERSUS 124.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
TOKYO, April 23 Sumitomo Life Insurance Co plans to continue increasing foreign bond investment in the fiscal year through March 2016, a senior company official said on Thursday.
Japan's fourth-largest insurer will forego further investment in domestic bonds if yields stay low, Iwao Matsumoto, general manager of investment planning, told reporters.
* REG-GLOBAL BIOENERGIES, CLARIANT AND INEOS RECEIVE MAJOR EU FUNDING TO DEMONSTRATE THE PRODUCTION OF ISOBUTENE DERIVATIVES FROM STRAW.