TOKYO, April 27 Below is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest
life insurance companies for financial year to March 2013, as obtained by Reuters in interviews
and at news conferences this month.
FOREIGN BONDS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life may boost holdings, no comment on hedging
Dai-ichi to keep holdings steady
Meiji Yasuda to boost holdings by Y700 bln; lift hedged foreign bonds ratio to up to 50%
Sumitomo to keep full forex hedges on foreign bonds
Taiyo to keep holdings steady
Daido to boost holdings
Fukoku to increase holdings by about Y30 bln yen
Asahi to cut holdings by Y30 bln; keep full forex hedging
Mitsui to increase overall bond investment; to did not specify foreign bond plans
JAPAN BONDS
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to put over 70 pct of Y1.5 trln of new money into yen debt
Dai-ichi to increase holdings, extend duration
Meiji Yasuda to slow net increase in yen bond holdings to 500 bln yen
Sumitomo to buy yen bonds, mostly 20-year debt
Daido to continue purchases, mostly 20-year debt
Fukoku to invest around 120 billion yen, mostly long-term debt
Taiyo to boost holdings
Asahi to invest around Y200 bln in yen bonds
Mitsui to invest around Y70 bln in bonds overall, most of that in yen debt
JAPAN STOCKS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to keep holdings steady
Dai-ichi may sell if market conditions favourable
Meiji Yasuda to cut holdings
Sumitomo may sell if market conditions favourable
Daido may sell if market rises
Fukoku keep holdings steady
Taiyo to keep holdings steady
Asahi to reduce holdings further
Mitsui to trim holdings further
FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to buy Y100 bln of foreign stocks, mostly in emerging mkts
Dai-ichi to increase holdings
Meiji Yasuda to increase investment in emerging market shares, mostly in Asia
Sumitomo n/a
Daido may sell foreign stocks if market conditions favourable
Fukoku to boost its holdings in foreign stocks by 10 billion yen
Taiyo to keep holdings steady
Asahi n/a
Mitsui n/a
EXPECTED MARKET RANGES
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dollar/yen Euro/yen NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr
Nippon Life Y75 - 85 Y95 - 115 8,500 - 11,000 0.9 - 1.5% n/a
Dai-ichi Y75 - 85 Y100 - 115 9,000 - 10,500 0.9 - 1.2% 1.75 - 2.75%
Meiji Yasuda Y78 - 90 Y98 - 125 8,700 - 11,500 0.9 - 1.3% 1.7 - 2.9%
Sumitomo Y75 - 95 Y90 - 120 8,600 - 12,100 0.8 - 1.5% 1.7 - 3.2%
Daido Y75 - 90 Y100 - 120 8,500 - 11,500 0.8 - 1.3% 1.8 - 2.8%
Fukoku Y75 - 90 Y95 - 120 8,500 - 11,500 0.9 - 1.3% 1.8 - 3.0%
Taiyo Y78 - 90 Y97 - 120 9,000 - 12,000 0.9 - 1.3% 1.9 - 2.7%
Asahi Y75 - 85 Y95 - 110 8,500 - 11,000 0.9 - 1.2% 1.8 - 2.5%
Mitsui Y77 - 90 Y100 - 115 8,700 - 11,500 0.9 - 1.3% 1.8 - 3.0%