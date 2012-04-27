TOKYO, April 27 Below is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for financial year to March 2013, as obtained by Reuters in interviews and at news conferences this month.

FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life may boost holdings, no comment on hedging Dai-ichi to keep holdings steady Meiji Yasuda to boost holdings by Y700 bln; lift hedged foreign bonds ratio to up to 50% Sumitomo to keep full forex hedges on foreign bonds Taiyo to keep holdings steady Daido to boost holdings Fukoku to increase holdings by about Y30 bln yen Asahi to cut holdings by Y30 bln; keep full forex hedging Mitsui to increase overall bond investment; to did not specify foreign bond plans

JAPAN BONDS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to put over 70 pct of Y1.5 trln of new money into yen debt Dai-ichi to increase holdings, extend duration Meiji Yasuda to slow net increase in yen bond holdings to 500 bln yen Sumitomo to buy yen bonds, mostly 20-year debt Daido to continue purchases, mostly 20-year debt Fukoku to invest around 120 billion yen, mostly long-term debt Taiyo to boost holdings Asahi to invest around Y200 bln in yen bonds Mitsui to invest around Y70 bln in bonds overall, most of that in yen debt

JAPAN STOCKS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to keep holdings steady Dai-ichi may sell if market conditions favourable Meiji Yasuda to cut holdings Sumitomo may sell if market conditions favourable Daido may sell if market rises Fukoku keep holdings steady Taiyo to keep holdings steady Asahi to reduce holdings further Mitsui to trim holdings further

FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to buy Y100 bln of foreign stocks, mostly in emerging mkts Dai-ichi to increase holdings Meiji Yasuda to increase investment in emerging market shares, mostly in Asia Sumitomo n/a Daido may sell foreign stocks if market conditions favourable Fukoku to boost its holdings in foreign stocks by 10 billion yen Taiyo to keep holdings steady Asahi n/a Mitsui n/a EXPECTED MARKET RANGES -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dollar/yen Euro/yen NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Nippon Life Y75 - 85 Y95 - 115 8,500 - 11,000 0.9 - 1.5% n/a Dai-ichi Y75 - 85 Y100 - 115 9,000 - 10,500 0.9 - 1.2% 1.75 - 2.75% Meiji Yasuda Y78 - 90 Y98 - 125 8,700 - 11,500 0.9 - 1.3% 1.7 - 2.9% Sumitomo Y75 - 95 Y90 - 120 8,600 - 12,100 0.8 - 1.5% 1.7 - 3.2% Daido Y75 - 90 Y100 - 120 8,500 - 11,500 0.8 - 1.3% 1.8 - 2.8% Fukoku Y75 - 90 Y95 - 120 8,500 - 11,500 0.9 - 1.3% 1.8 - 3.0% Taiyo Y78 - 90 Y97 - 120 9,000 - 12,000 0.9 - 1.3% 1.9 - 2.7% Asahi Y75 - 85 Y95 - 110 8,500 - 11,000 0.9 - 1.2% 1.8 - 2.5% Mitsui Y77 - 90 Y100 - 115 8,700 - 11,500 0.9 - 1.3% 1.8 - 3.0%