TOKYO, April 25 Japan's life insurers signalled they may boost their net buying of foreign bonds without currency hedges to the highest level since the global financial crisis five years ago, which could drive down both overseas bond yields and the yen. Below is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for the financial year to March 2014, as obtained by Reuters in interviews and at news conferences this month. FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to raise hedged/unhedged foreign bonds if Japan rates stay low Dai-ichi to keep holding steady but will be flexible Meiji Yasuda to increase by almost 500 billion yen, most with currency hedging Sumitomo to consider unhedged investment in foreign bonds, may increase foreign bonds Taiyo to increase holdings but no explicit plan to reduce currency hedging Daido to increase holdings but did not tell how much. It added 120 billion worth foreign bonds last fiscal year ended March 2013 Fukoku to think about purchasing foreign bonds now that risks of yen appreciation have faded but waiting for domestic conditions to settle down Asahi steady, but may buy foreign bonds at dip, may cut hedging ratio a bit more if further yen weakness looks certain Mitsui to increase bond investment by 50-60 billion yen, including foreign bonds, but has no plans for major allocation shift JAPAN BONDS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to slow pace of increase in buying Dai-ichi its stance will depend on level of bond yields Meiji Yasuda to increase holdings, but cautious on timings Sumitomo to increase holdings but also to wait until yields rise Daido to continue purchases, mostly 20-year debt but also such long-term debt as 15-year debt and 30-year debt Fukoku to invest around 140 billion yen in FY Taiyo to take a cautious stance Asahi to raise holding around Y150 bln in yen bonds, but may slow buying if yields continue to stay low Mitsui to increase overall bond investment by 50-60 billion yen, including yen bonds, and will slow pace of purchase of long-term bonds JAPAN STOCKS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to keep holdings steady or may reduce Dai-ichi to trim holdings Meiji Yasuda to cut holdings Sumitomo to maintain holdings Daido to keep combined holdings of domestic and foreign stocks steady at 5 percent of total assets Fukoku keep holdings steady Taiyo to keep holdings steady, no rebalancing sales planned Asahi to reduce holdings further Mitsui no plan to increase holdings FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to keep holdings steady or may reduce Dai-ichi to increase holdings in foreign shares, especially in emerging economies Meiji Yasuda to increase investment in emerging market shares, but cut alternative assets and properties Sumitomo to take a cautious stance on foreign stocks Daido to keep combined holdings of domestic and foreign stocks steady at 5 percent of total assets Fukoku n/a Taiyo n/a Asahi to keep holdings in hedge funds steady Mitsui n/a EXPECTED MARKET RANGES ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dollar/yen Euro/yen NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Nippon Life Y93 - 103 Y117 - 137 10,500 - 15,500 0.3 - 0.9% n/a Dai-ichi Y95 - 115 Y120 - 145 12,500 - 16,000 0.3 - 0.7% 1.5 - 3.0% Meiji Yasuda Y85 - 105 Y110 - 135 9,000 - 14,000 0.3 - 0.8% 1.5 -2.5% Sumitomo Y88 - 115 Y108 - 145 10,800 - 15,800 0.2 - 1.0% 1.5 - 2.75% Daido Y90 - 120 Y105 - 145 11,000 - 16,000 0.30 - 0.70% 1.40 - 2.80% Fukoku Y90 - 110 Y110 - 140 12,000 - 15,000 0.4 - 0.9% 1.5 - 2.8% Taiyo Y90 - 110 Y110 - 140 11,000 - 15,000 0.3 - 0.8% 1.5 - 2.5% Asahi Y90 - 110 Y112 - 143 11,000 - 14,500 0.3 - 0.9% 1.5 - 2.6% Mitsui Y90 - 105 Y120 - 135 11,500 - 15,000 0.4 - 0.8% n/a