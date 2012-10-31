TOKYO, Oct 31 Risk-adverse Japanese life insurers plan to shift more funds into
domestic government bonds despite dwindling yields in the half-year to March, with the top four
planning combined purchases of well over $12.5 billion.
Japan's biggest nine life insurers, which have combined assets of $160 trillion yen ($2
trillion) under management, are also looking to allocate some money to U.S., German and other
high-rated bonds, though final decisions will depend on yield levels, company executives said in
quarterly interviews and briefings.
In addition to a long-standing reluctance to venture into riskier assets, the insurers are
also keen to reduce a duration mismatch between their assets and longer-dated liabilities,
although they say the gap has shrunk considerably after years of aggressive buying in yen bonds.
Below is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for
financial half year to March 2013, as obtained by Reuters in interviews and at news conferences
this month.
FOREIGN BONDS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life plans to increase hedged foreign bonds, may buy unhedged ones
Dai-ichi to keep holding steady but will be flexible
Meiji Yasuda to cut holdings slightly after an increase of 980 billion in Apr-Sept
Sumitomo to keep full forex hedges on foreign bonds
Taiyo to keep holdings steady
Daido to boost holdings depending on market conditions
Fukoku to boost holdings but might fall short of target depending on conditions
Asahi to cut holdings by Y60 bln; keep full forex hedging
Mitsui to increase bond investment by 30-40 billion yen, including foreign bonds
JAPAN BONDS
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to increase holdings by about 450 billion yen
Dai-ichi to increase holdings, extend duration
Meiji Yasuda to increase holdings by around 600 bln yen
Sumitomo to increase holding, mostly 20-year debt
Daido to continue purchases, mostly 20-year debt
Fukoku to invest around 140 billion yen in FY, mostly long-term debt
Taiyo to boost holdings, mostly long-term debt
Asahi to increase holding around Y180 bln in yen bonds
Mitsui to increase overall bond investment by 30-40 billion yen, including yen bonds
JAPAN STOCKS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life to keep holdings steady
Dai-ichi may sell if market conditions favourable
Meiji Yasuda to cut holdings
Sumitomo may sell if market conditions favourable
Daido to keep holdings steady; may sell depending on market
Fukoku keep holdings steady
Taiyo to keep holdings steady
Asahi to reduce holdings further
Mitsui to trim holdings further
FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life may reduce holdings in foreign shares after increase in Apr-Sept
Dai-ichi to increase holdings in foreign shares, especially in emerging economies
Meiji Yasuda to increase investment in emerging market shares, mostly in Asia
Sumitomo to take a cautious stance on foreign stocks
Daido to keep holdings steady
Fukoku n/a
Taiyo to keep holdings steady
Asahi n/a
Mitsui n/a
EXPECTED MARKET RANGES
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dollar/yen Euro/yen NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr
Nippon Life Y75 - 85 Y94 - 114 8,500 - 11,000 0.9 - 1.3% n/a
Dai-ichi Y75 - 85 Y95 - 115 8,000 - 10,500 0.7 - 1.1% 1.5 - 2.5%
Meiji Yasuda Y75 - 83 Y95 - 110 8,000 - 10,000 0.7 - 1.0% n/a
Sumitomo Y75 - 95 Y90 - 112 8,000 - 10,600 0.7 - 1.1% 1.2 - 2.5%
Daido Y70 - 85 Y85 - 110 8,000 - 10,000 0.6 - 1.0% 1.1 - 2.0%
Fukoku Y75 - 85 Y95 - 115 8,500 - 10,500 0.7 - 1.2% 1.5 - 2.7%
Taiyo Y76 - 84 Y98 - 110 8,200 - 10,500 0.6 - 1.25% 1.4 - 2.3%
Asahi Y76 - 82 Y95 - 110 8,000 - 10,000 0.7 - 1.0% 1.4 - 2.1%
Mitsui Y78 - 88 Y95 - 110 8,500 - 10,500 0.7 - 1.1% 1.4 - 2.4%