* Expects to slightly increase foreign bond holdings
* Added about 30 bln yen of Japanese stocks last fiscal year
(adds investment details and market forecasts)
By Takefumi Ito and Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Taiyo Life Insurance
could slightly increase its holdings of domestic stocks in the
fiscal year that began in April after increasing them by about
30 billion yen ($250 million) in the previous year, a senior
official said on Thursday.
Taiyo Life, a unit of T&D Holdings, kept its
foreign bond holdings roughly flat in the past fiscal year from
the previous period, and could slightly increase them in the
current year, Junichi Yanai, general manager of the investment
planning department, told Reuters in an interview.
Its hedge ratio is likely to drop to around 60 percent in
the current fiscal half year from around 68 percent at the end
of the past fiscal year through March.
Taiyo plans to maintain the average duration of its yen bond
portfolio at around 11.7 years, Yanai said. It might slightly
decrease its holdings, as domestic interest rates wallow at low
levels, after it increased them by 30 billion yen in the
previous period.
"We had an expectation that interest rates would rise a bit,
and they did not rise," Yanai said.
The insurer said in October that it expected the 10-year
Japanese government bond yield to stand at 0.7
percent at the end of March 2015. On Thursday, it was around
0.310 percent, as the Bank of Japan's massive bond-buying
operations under its quantitative easing programme have kept
pressure on JGB yields.
Taiyo Life now expects the 10-year yield to trade between
0.200 percent and 0.800 percent this fiscal year, and stand at
0.600 percent at the end of the period.
Taiyo Life predicated that the benchmark 10-year Treasury
yield would trade between 1.600 percent and 3.00
percent, and end the fiscal year at 2.7 percent. The yield ended
U.S. trading on Wednesday at 1.972 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock index has traded above the
20,000 this month for the first time in 15 years. The insurer
expects it to move between 18,000 and 23,000 this fiscal year,
and stand at 22,000 at the end of the period.
Taiyo Life sees the dollar trading between 115 yen and 128
yen this fiscal year, and at 125 yen at the end of the period
. It sees the euro buying between 120 yen and 135 yen, to
stand at 128 yen at the end of March 2016. On
Thursday, the dollar was buying 119.95 yen and the euro was
trading at 128.42 yen.
($1 = 119.9000 yen)
(Reporting by Takefumi Ito and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)