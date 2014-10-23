* Raised yen bond holdings by 40 bln yen in first fiscal
half
* Raised foreign bond holdings by 50 bln yen in first fiscal
half
(Adds market forecasts)
By Lisa Twaronite and Takefumi Ito
TOKYO, Oct 23 Japan's Taiyo Life Insurance plans
to continue slightly increasing its foreign bond purchases,
concentrating on U.S. Treasuries, in the second half of the
current fiscal year through March 2015, a senior official said
on Thursday.
Financial markets closely track the stated plans of Japan's
life insurance companies, which collectively manage more than
180 trillion yen ($1.68 trillion) of assets, for clues to
institutional investment trends.
Taiyo Life, a unit of T&D Holdings, increased its
foreign debt holdings by about 50 billion yen in the first half
and its yen bond holdings by about 40 billion yen, Junichi
Yanai, general manager of the investment planning department,
told Reuters in an interview.
Its foreign bond purchases mostly consisted of U.S.
Treasuries, along with some Australian debt, Yanai said.
It plans to concentrate its foreign bond investment in the
second fiscal half in U.S. Treasuries, due the interest rate
differentials between U.S. debt and Japanese government bonds.
Taiyo does not intend to extend the average duration of its
portfolio this fiscal year, Yanai said. It is now around 11
years.
The company reduced the currency hedging of its foreign bond
holdings to around 81 percent at the end of September from
around 85 percent at the end of March, Yanai said, and would
like to buy more unhedged assets as the yen has weakened against
the U.S. dollar.
The insurer expects the 10-year Japanese government bond
yield to move in a range between 0.4 percent and
0.8 percent in the rest of the current fiscal year through March
2015, and end the period at 0.7 percent.
On Friday, the 10-year yield stood at 0.480 percent, after
dropping to a 1-1/2-year low of 0.465 percent a week ago, as the
Bank of Japan's massive bond-buying programme continued to draw
liquidity out of the domestic bond market.
The recent drop in domestic yields has prompted some
Japanese life insurers to break with their traditional strategy
of buying mostly Japanese government bonds in search of higher
returns on foreign debt.
Taiyo expects the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
to move between 1.8 percent and 2.8 percent in the
second half, and finish the fiscal year at 2.6 percent. On
Friday, it stood at 2.21 percent in Asian trading.
It sees the dollar trading between 102 yen and 112 yen in
the second fiscal half and standing at 110 yen at the end of
March, and the euro buying between 125 yen and 145 yen
and finishing at 135 yen this fiscal year.
Taiyo also is considering slightly increasing its Japanese
stock holdings, Yanai said, as it expects stocks to firm as
Japan's economy gradually recovers.
Taiyo Life expects Japan's Nikkei stock average to
trade between 14,000 and 19,000 in the second half of this year,
and end the year at 18,000. On Thursday, the Nikkei was trading
at around 15,111 points.
(1 US dollar = 107.2700 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Takefumi Ito; Editing by Kim
Coghill)