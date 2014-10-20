* Will consider buying if 10-yr U.S. yield rises toward 3
pct
* Proceeding with plan to cut stock holdings by Y100 bln
this FY
By Lisa Twaronite and Noriyuki Hirata
TOKYO, Oct 20 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire
Insurance expects to keep its Japanese bond holdings largely
unchanged this fiscal year ending in March 2015, and might
consider buying U.S. Treasuries depending on market conditions,
the firm's investment planning official said on Monday.
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire is the core arm of Tokio Marine
Holdings, one of Japan's big three non-life insurer
groups.
Financial markets closely watch Japanese insurance companies
because of the huge amounts of assets they manage, for clues to
broader investment trends and market direction.
Yoshiaki Nakahara, deputy general manager of portfolio
investment group at Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire, said that
rising hedging costs and falling interest rates in the U.S. and
Europe were a disincentive to investment in the first half of
the fiscal year.
If the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield were to
rise back toward the 3.0 percent level, the company might
consider purchasing them, though this might not happen until the
fourth quarter of this fiscal year, Nakahara said.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 2 percent last week,
skidding to 17-month lows amid widespread fears about global
growth. It stood at 2.212 percent on Monday in Asian trading.
The insurer sees the benchmark 10-year Japanese government
bond yield trading in a range of 0.350 percent to
0.950 percent for the rest of the fiscal year.
The 10-year JGB yield dropped to a 1-1/2-year low of 0.465
percent last Friday and has wallowed at relatively low levels as
the Bank of Japan's massive bond-buying programme pulls
liquidity from the domestic bond market. It stood at 0.490
percent on Monday.
Nakahara added that the company has no plans to adjust the
duration of its bond portfolio, which is now around 6-7 years.
Tokio Marine's strategic plans to cut its domestic stock
holdings by around 100 billion yen (US$934.7 million) this
fiscal year to reduce its exposure to stock market volatility
was proceeding as planned, Nakahara said.
(1 US dollar = 106.9900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Kim Coghill)