* JBIC's first investment in traditional buyout fund
* Fund to invest in countries such as Indonesia, China,
Malaysia
* Japanese banks, insurers increasing reach across Asia
By Taiga Uranaka and Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, March 24 Japan Bank for International
Cooperation (JBIC) and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank said they have
agreed to invest in CVC Capital Partners Ltd's fourth
Asian fund, which is seeking to raise around $3 billion.
The agreement is the first investment in a traditional
private equity buyout fund for JBIC, and comes as Japanese banks
and insurers increasingly look overseas for opportunities as
they battle slow growth in their home markets.
London-based CVC plans to invest the fund in companies
across the region, in countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the
Philippines and China.
JBIC, a Japan government-backed bank which invests in
infrastructure and social development programmes, and Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Holdings, have agreed to invest up to $50
million each in the fund, the banks said in separate statements
on Monday.
"Having JBIC as a partner will raise CVC's profile in Japan,
and potentially help CVC to sell portfolio companies to Japanese
investors," said a source with direct knowledge of the private
equity firm's strategy.
In Southeast Asia, CVC last year completed a partial exit
from Indonesia's PT Matahari Putra Prima TBK and
bought a majority stake in a business process outsourcing unit
of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. It also owns
a 49 percent stake in the cable TV and Internet business of
Indonesia's PT First Media.
The private equity firm is stepping up its presence in
China. Recent deals include a buyout of dumpling chain Da Niang
Dumplings Limited and the purchase of a majority stake in
high-end restaurant chain South Beauty for around $300 million.
CVC has secured commitments of around $3.3 billion from
investors for the latest Asia fund, which began raising money in
June last year, and is deciding whether to increase the size of
the fund, said the source. CVC declined to comment.
CVC's previous Asia fund was $4.12 billion in 2008, but the
firm scaled back its latest effort after some heavy losses,
including $1.8 billion on Australian TV network Nine
Entertainment, the biggest ever private equity loss in Asia.
The source declined to be identified as details of the
fundraising were private.
($1 = 102.3800 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Michael Flaherty and Edwina Gibbs)