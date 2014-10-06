* Bookbuilding range 2,800-3,100 yen, listing Oct. 16
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, Oct 6 Japan's largest recruitment company
Recruit Holdings Co Ltd priced its $2 billion initial public
offering at 3,100 yen, the top of its bookbuilding range,
raising expectations of strong demand that could break a run of
flops among big Tokyo listings.
The range of 2,800 to 3,100 yen, set last week, had already
suggested a more bullish stance than the initial indicative
price of 2,800 yen for Japan's second-biggest listing of the
year.
Investors see the company's Oct. 16 listing, which will help
Recruit to pay for future acquisitions as it expands overseas,
as a test of the market's appetite for new offerings after
several high-profile disappointments.
Some of those have reflected company-specific reasons, with
Japan Display Inc's shares skidding 43 percent from
their IPO price as investors fret about falling smartphone
screen prices and its ability to compete with Asian rivals.
Investors also sold off Tokyo shares early in the year as
euphoria faded over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's expansionary
economic policies. The benchmark Nikkei average has
rebounded 10 percent since Japan Display's debut and analysts
said Recruit may benefit from the stronger sentiment as well as
solid fundamentals.
Recruit, one of the world's top five staffing firms, is
aiming to become the world's biggest by 2020. In 2013, it
reported revenue of 1.2 trillion yen ($10.96 billion).
While the offering price puts its forward price/earnings
ratio at 25.5 times, slightly higher than a multiple of about 12
for Swiss rival Adecco SA, its EBITDA margin is also
higher at 15 percent compared with Adecco's 5 percent.
In recent years, Recruit has aggressively acquired overseas
firms, seeking to offset a shrinking market in Japan where the
population is rapidly ageing. It has acquired U.S. staffing
service CSI, Advantage Resourcing and Staffmark Holdings as well
as Indeed.com.
"It's got brand recognition and it appears to have attracted
interest from individuals as well," said one Japanese
institutional investor who declined to be named because he was
not authorised to speak to the media.
"It may not have too much growth potential but if you
consider the favourable market environment, a PE ratio around 25
is an appropriate level."
Including an overallotment, the offering is worth 213.82
billion yen ($1.95 billion) and values the company at 1.78
trillion yen. Roughly half of the proceeds are due to go to the
company, which will issue new shares and sell treasury stock.
The rest of the funds will go to existing shareholders.
Joint global coordinators for the offering are Nomura
Securities, Morgan Stanley MUFG, Mizuho Securities and SMBC
Nikko Securities.
(1 US dollar = 109.4400 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Hirotoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)